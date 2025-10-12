Afghanistan claims 58 Pakistani soldiers killed in border operations

Afghanistan has said it killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in overnight border operations, in response to what it called repeated violations of its territory and airspace.

Earlier in the week, Afghan authorities accused Pakistan of bombing the capital Kabul and a market in the country’s east. Pakistan did not claim responsibility for that assault.

The Taliban government’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said Afghan forces have captured 25 Pakistani army posts, 58 soldiers have been killed, and 30 others have been injured.

He told a press conference in Kabul on Sunday: “The situation on all official borders and de facto lines of Afghanistan is under complete control, and illegal activities have been largely prevented.” There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan about casualties.

The Taliban government’s defence ministry said earlier its forces had conducted “retaliatory and successful operations” along the border.

It added: “If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, our armed forces are fully prepared to defend the nation’s borders and will deliver a strong response.”

Afghan refugees sit on a truck loaded with their belongings as they wait for the border crossing point to open (AP)

The Torkham border crossing, one of two main trade routes between the two countries, did not open on Sunday at its usual time of 8am.

Pakistan accuses Afghan authorities of harbouring members of the banned group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. Islamabad says the group carries out deadly attacks inside Pakistan, but Kabul denies the charge, saying it does not allow its territory to be used against other countries.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Saturday night assault and said the country’s army “not only gave a befitting reply to Afghanistan’s provocations, but also destroyed several of their posts, forcing them to retreat”.

Qatar’s foreign ministry expressed concern over the escalations and the potential repercussions for the security and stability of the region. It urged both sides to prioritise “dialogue, diplomacy and restraint”.

A senior Pakistani security official said Afghan forces opened fire in several north-western border areas in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the districts of Chitral, Bajaur, Mohmand, Angoor Adda and Kurram.

The official also said troops responded with heavy weaponry near Tirah in Khyber district and across the frontier in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

A second Pakistani security official said at least one person was killed and another injured when a mortar shell fired from the Afghan side landed in Tiri village, Kurram district.

The two countries share a 1,622-mile border known as the Durand Line, but Afghanistan has never recognised it.