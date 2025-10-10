Israeli military says Gaza ceasefire agreement now in effect

The Israeli military has said the ceasefire agreement with Hamas came into effect at noon local time (10am BST), and that troops are withdrawing to the agreed-upon deployment lines.

The announcement came after Palestinians reported heavy shelling on Friday morning in northern Gaza, hours after Israel’s Cabinet approved US president Donald Trump’s plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of the remaining hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The approval marked a key step toward ending a ruinous two-year war that has destabilised the Middle East.

A brief statement from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the cabinet approved the “outline” of a deal to release the hostages, without mentioning other aspects of the plan that are more controversial.