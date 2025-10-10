Blast at Tennessee explosives plant leaves 19 people missing and feared dead

An explosion at a military munitions plant in the US state of Tennessee has left 19 people missing and feared dead, authorities said.

Humphreys County sheriff Chris Davis said the blast at Accurate Energetic Systems, which supplies the military, was one of the most devastating scenes he has ever seen.

He said multiple people were killed but declined to say how many, referring to the 19 missing as “souls” because officials were still speaking to family.

“There’s nothing to describe. It’s gone,” Mr Davis said of the plant.

People reported hearing and feeling the explosion from miles away.

The company’s website says it makes and tests explosives at an eight-building facility that sprawls across wooded hills in the Bucksnort area, about 60 miles south-west of Nashville.

Mr Davis said investigators are trying to determine what happened and could not say what caused the explosion. The investigation could take days, the sheriff said.

Aerial footage of the aftermath by WTVF-TV showed the explosion had apparently obliterated one of the facility’s hilltop buildings, leaving only smouldering wreckage and the burnt-out shells of vehicles.

Debris after the explosion at the plant in Tennessee (WTVF-TV via AP)

There is no further danger of explosions, and the scene was under control by Friday afternoon, according to Grey Collier, a spokesperson for the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency.

Emergency crews were initially unable to enter the plant because of continuing detonations, Hickman County advanced EMT David Stewart said by phone.

Accurate Energetic Systems, based in nearby McEwen, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

“This is a tragedy for our community,” McEwen mayor Brad Rachford said.

Debris left by the blast in Hickman County, Tennessee (WTVF-TV via AP)

Residents in Lobelville, a 20-minute drive from the scene, said they felt their homes shake and some people captured the loud boom of the explosion on their home cameras.

The blast rattled Gentry Stover from his sleep.

“I thought the house had collapsed with me inside of it,” he said. “I live very close to Accurate and I realised about 30 seconds after I woke up that it had to have been that.”

State representative Jody Barrett, a Republican from the neighbouring town of Dickson, was worried about the possible economic impact because the plant is a key employer in the area.

“We live probably 15 miles as the crow flies and we absolutely heard it at the house,” Mr Barrett said. “It sounded like something going through the roof of our house.”