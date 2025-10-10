At least five dead after earthquake hits off southern Philippines

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake on Friday morning off the southern Philippines killed at least five people, set off landslides, and damaged hospitals and schools.

It prompted evacuations of nearby coastal areas because of a tsunami warning, which was later lifted.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, facing his latest natural disaster after a recent deadly earthquake and back-to-back storms, said the potential damage was being assessed and rescue teams and relief operations were being prepared and would be deployed when it was safe to do so.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it was expecting damage and aftershocks from the earthquake, which was centred at sea about 43 kilometres (27 miles) east of Manay town in Davao Oriental province and was caused by movement in the Philippine Trench at a depth of 23 kilometres (14 miles).

Residents beside a damaged house in Davao City, southern Philippines (Manman Dejeto/AP)

At least five people were killed, including two patients who died of heart attacks at a hospital during the earthquake and a resident who was hit by debris in Mati city in Davao Oriental, Ednar Dayanghirang, regional director of the government’s Office of Civil Defence, told The Associated Press.

Two villagers died and several others were rescued with injuries by army troops and civilian volunteers in a landslide set off by the quake in a remote gold-mining village in Pantukan town in Davao de Oro province near Davao Oriental, Mr Dayanghirang said.

Office of Civil Defence deputy administrator Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said several buildings sustained cracks in their walls, including an international airport in Davao city, but it remained operational without any flights being cancelled.

“I was driving my car when it suddenly swayed and I saw power lines swaying wildly. People darted out of houses and buildings as the ground shook and electricity came off,” Jun Saavedra, a disaster mitigation officer of Governor Generoso town in Davao Oriental, told The Associated Press.

“We’ve had earthquakes in the past, but this was the strongest,” Mr Saavedra said, adding that the intense ground swaying caused cracks in several buildings, including a high school, where about 50 students were brought to a hospital by ambulance after sustaining bruises or fainting because of the quake.

Firefighters wear protective suits as they respond to a chemical spill incident in Davao City following the earthquake (Bureau of Fire Protection via AP)

Governor Generoso is a town about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Manay, where school classes in all levels were also suspended.

Children evacuated schools in Davao city, which has about 5.4 million people and is the biggest city near the epicentre, about 250 kilometres (155 miles) west of Davao Oriental province.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu said small waves were detected on the coasts of the Philippines and Indonesia before the threat passed about two hours after the quake. It said that small sea fluctuations may continue.

A tsunami warning that set off evacuations in six coastal provinces near Davao Oriental was later lifted without any major waves being detected, chief government seismologist Teresito Bacolcol said.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said that small tsunami waves were detected in North Sulawesi province with heights ranging from 3.5 to 17cm (1.3 to 6.7 inches) in Melonguane, Beo, Essang and Ganalo in Talaud Islands districts.

The Philippines is still recovering from a September 30 earthquake with a 6.9 magnitude that left at least 74 people dead and displaced thousands of people in the central province of Cebu, particularly in Bogo city and outlying towns.

The archipelago also is lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms each year, making disaster response a major task of the government and volunteer groups.

Also on Friday, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck Friday off the coast of Papua New Guinea. The US Geological Survey said that it was centred in the Bismarck Sea 414 kilometres (257 miles) northeast of Lae, the South Pacific island nation’s second-most populous city.

Lae police official Mary Jane Huafilong said no damage was reported.