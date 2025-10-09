World leaders express hope after agreement on first phase of Gaza peace plan

World leaders have expressed hope for peace and urged Israel and Hamas to fulfil their commitments in the hours after US President Donald Trump announced that the parties had agreed to the “first phase” of a deal signalling a major breakthrough in the two-year war in Gaza.

Hamas will release all 20 living hostages in the coming days in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Mr Trump wrote on social media.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media: “With God’s help we will bring them all home.”

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres welcomed the announcement, saying: “The United Nations will support the full implementation of the agreement and will scale up the delivery of sustained and principled humanitarian relief, and we will advance recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.”

The UN chief urged all parties “to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognising the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security”.

Posting on social media, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said: “I am relieved that the hostages will soon be reunited with their families.

“After years of intense suffering, peace finally feels attainable. Canada calls on all parties to swiftly implement all agreed terms and to work towards a just and lasting peace.”

Mr Carney, like several other leaders, praised Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for their role in the negotiations.

Argentine President Javier Milei posted on X: “I want to take the opportunity to say that I will sign the candidacy of Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to international peace.

The libertarian leader and Trump ally added: “Any other leader with similar achievements would have received it a long time ago.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the agreement as a “ray of light.”

He said the announcement brought “hope that after eight decades of conflict and terror, we can break this cycle of violence and build something better”.

“Today the world has cause for real hope,” the Australian leader added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand foreign minister Winston Peters said: “Over the past two years, both Israelis and Palestinians have suffered immensely. Today is a positive first step in bringing that suffering to an end.”

Mr Peters urged Hamas and Israel to fulfil their parts of the deal.

“This is an essential first step towards achieving lasting peace,” Mr Peters said. “We urge Israel and Hamas to continue working towards a complete resolution.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X that he hoped the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza “will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace”.

Pakistan’s prime minister said the deal represents “a historic opportunity to end the suffering in Gaza and move toward a just and durable peace”.

Shehbaz Sharif also praised Mr Trump for his role in paving the way for the deal.

He said: “President Trump’s leadership throughout the process of dialogue and negotiations reflects his unwavering commitment to world peace.”