Man, 29, arrested over deadly Los Angeles wildfire

Authorities in California have made an arrest in connection with the deadly January wildfire that erupted into the most destructive blaze in Los Angeles’s history and destroyed a coastal neighbourhood.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, has been detained for lighting a fire on New Year’s Day that burned down much of the Pacific Palisades a week later.

He was arrested on Tuesday in Florida and will appear in court on Wednesday in that state.

He allegedly started a fire just after midnight on January 1 that later became the Palisades Fire, acting US attorney Bill Essayli said during a news conference.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset (Ethan Swope/AP)

The blaze killed 12 people and destroyed more than 6,000 homes and buildings in the Pacific Palisades, a wealthy coastal neighbourhood of LA.

The fire destroyed mansions with spectacular views of the ocean and central Los Angeles.

Investigators still have not determined the cause of the Eaton Fire, which broke out the same day in the community of Altadena and killed 18 people.

An outside review released in September found that a lack of resources and outdated policies for sending emergency alerts led to delayed evacuation warnings.

The report commissioned by Los Angeles County supervisors said a series of weaknesses, including “outdated policies, inconsistent practices and communications vulnerabilities” hampered the county’s response.