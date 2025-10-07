Canadian PM visits Trump as relations between long-time allies sit at low point

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday at a time when one of the world’s most durable and amicable alliances has been fractured by Mr Trump’s trade war and annexation threats.

Mr Carney’s second visit to the White House comes ahead of a review next year of the free trade agreement, which is critical to Canada’s economy.

More than 77% of Canada’s exports go to the US.

Mr Trump’s talk of making Canada the 51st state and his tariffs have Canadians feeling an undeniable sense of betrayal.

“We’ve had ups and downs, but this is the lowest point in relations that I can recall,” said Frank McKenna, a former Canadian ambassador to the US and current deputy chairman of TD Bank.

“Canadians aren’t being instructed what to do. They are simply voting with their feet,” he said.

“I talk every day to ordinary citizens who are changing their vacation plans, and I talk to large business owners who are moving reward trips away or executive business trips. There is an outright rebellion.”

There is fear in Canada over what will happen to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Mr Carney is looking to get some relief on some sector-specific tariffs, but expectations are low.

Mr Trump said on Monday that he anticipated Mr Carney wanted to use the meeting to discuss trade.

“I guess he’s going to ask about tariffs, because a lot of companies from Canada are moving into the United States,” Mr Trump, a Republican, told reporters after signing an executive order related to Alaska.

“He’s losing a lot of companies in Canada.”

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney walks to a government plane in Ottawa, Ontario (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Mr Carney has said the USMCA, which is up for review in 2026, is an advantage for Canada at a time when it is clear that the US is charging for access to its market.

Mr Carney has said the commitment of the US to the core of USMCA means that more than 85% of Canada-US trade continues to be free of tariffs.

He said the US average tariff rate on Canadian goods is 5.6% and remains the lowest among all its trading partners.

But Mr Trump has some sector-specific tariffs on Canada, known as Section 232 tariffs, that are having an impact.

There are 50% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, for example.

The ties between the two countries are without parallel.

About 2.5 billion dollars (nearly 3.6 billion Canadian dollars) worth of goods and services cross the border each day.

Canada is the top export destination for 36 US states. There is close co-operation on defence, border security and law enforcement, and a vast overlap in culture, traditions and pastimes.

About 60% of US crude oil imports are from Canada, and 85% of US electricity imports are from Canada.

Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminium and uranium to the US and has 34 critical minerals and metals that the Pentagon is eager for and investing in for national security.