Hurricane Priscilla lashes western Mexico with heavy rain and strong winds

Western Mexico has been lashed by a hurricane bringing heavy rain, strong winds and rough surf to coastal areas and the Baja California peninsula.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Baja California Sur from Cabo San Lucas to Santa Fe, the US-based National Hurricane Centre said in an advisory.

Hurricane Priscilla was spinning just off the coast of Mexico, about 230 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes with maximum sustained winds of 85mph.

Parts of south-western Mexico could get up to six inches of rain from Priscilla’s outer bands, bringing a flash flooding risk to the states of Michoacan and Colima, forecasters said.

Swells from Priscilla were reaching the coast of Mexico. Life threatening surf and rip currents were likely, the weather service said.

The hurricane was expected to intensify to a Category 2 and approach major hurricane status over the next several days.

Nearby, Tropical Storm Octave was weakening about 885 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Its maximum sustained winds on Monday morning were 65mph.

There were no watches or warnings in effect with Octave, and no hazards affecting land. Forecasters expect the storm will continuing weakening and dissipate in a few days.