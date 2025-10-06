French prime minister Lecornu resigns after less than a month in office

France’s new prime minister Sebastien Lecornu has resigned just a day after naming his government and after less than a month in office, plunging the country into a deep political crisis.

The French presidency said in a statement that President Emmanuel Macron has accepted his resignation.

Mr Lecornu had replaced his predecessor Francois Bayrou to become France’s fourth prime minister in barely a year.

French outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu delivers his statement at the Hotel Matignon in Paris (Stephane Mahe/Pool via AP)

Mr Macron’s opponents immediately tried to capitalise on the shocking resignation, with the far-right National Rally calling on him to either call for new snap elections or resign.

On the far-left, France Unbowed also asked for Mr Macron’s departure.

The resignation rattled investors, sending the CAC-40 index of leading French companies plunging.

The index was down by nearly 2% on its Friday close.

Ministers appointed just the previous night found themselves in the bizarre situation of becoming caretaker ministers – kept in place only to manage day-to-day affairs until a new government is formed – before some of them had even been formally installed in office.

Agnes Pannier-Runacher, the newly reappointed minister for ecology, posted on X: “I despair of this circus.”

Mr Lecornu’s choice of ministers has been criticised across the political spectrum, particularly his decision to bring back former finance minister Bruno Le Maire to serve at the Defence Ministry, with critics saying that under his watch France’s public deficit soared.

Other key positions remained largely unchanged from the previous cabinet, with conservative Bruno Retailleau staying on as interior minister, in charge of policing and internal security, Jean-Noel Barrot remaining as foreign minister, and Gerald Darmanin keeping the Justice Ministry.

French President Emmanuel Macron called snap elections last year (Aaron Schwartz/PA)

French politics have been in disarray since Mr Macron called snap elections last year that produced a deeply fragmented legislature.

Far-right and left-wing legislators hold more than 320 seats at the National Assembly, while the centrists and allied conservatives hold 210.

Seeking consensus at the National Assembly, Mr Lecornu consulted with all political forces and trade unions before forming his cabinet.

He also vowed that he would not employ a special constitutional power his predecessors had used to force budgets through parliament without a vote and would instead seek compromise with legislators from the left and the right.