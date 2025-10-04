Trump orders Israel to stop bombing Gaza as Hamas partially accepts peace plan

US President Donald Trump has ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all the remaining hostages taken in the October 7 2023 attack.

Hamas said it was willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians, but that other aspects of the plan require further consultations among Palestinians.

Senior Hamas officials suggested there were still major disagreements that required further negotiations.

Smoke rises to the sky following an Israeli military strike in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel (Leo Correa/AP)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was prepared for the implementation of the “first stage” of Mr Trump’s plan, apparently referring to the release of hostages.

But his office said in a statement that Israel was committed to ending the war based on principles it has set out before, without addressing potential gaps with Hamas.

Mr Trump welcomed the Hamas statement, saying: “I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE.”

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out,” he wrote on social media.

Hamas said aspects of the proposal touching on the future of the Gaza Strip and Palestinian rights should be decided on the basis of a “unanimous Palestinian stance” reached with other factions and based on international law.

The statement also made no mention of Hamas disarming, a key Israeli demand included in Mr Trump’s proposal.

– Latest ceasefire effort is widely welcomed

Mr Trump appears keen to deliver on pledges to end the war and return dozens of hostages ahead of the second anniversary of the attack on Tuesday.

Key mediators Egypt and Qatar welcomed the latest developments, and Majed Al Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, said they would “continue discussions on the plan”.

Displaced Palestinians flee northern Gaza carrying their belongings along the coastal road near Wadi, Gaza (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he “urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end”.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media that “the release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach!”

The main organisation representing the families of Israeli hostages said Mr Trump’s demand to halt the fighting “is essential to prevent serious and irreversible harm to the hostages”.

It called on Mr Netanyahu “to immediately begin efficient and swift negotiations to bring all our hostages home”.

– Trump’s plan would end the fighting and return hostages

Earlier, Mr Trump had warned that Hamas must agree to the deal by Sunday evening, threatening an even greater military onslaught.

“If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas,” Mr Trump wrote Friday on social media.

“THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER.”

Under the plan, which Mr Trump unveiled earlier this week alongside Mr Netanyahu, Hamas would release the remaining 48 hostages — around 20 of them believed to be alive — within three days.

It would also give up power and disarm.

In return, Israel would halt its offensive and withdraw from much of the territory, release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and allow an influx of humanitarian aid and eventual reconstruction.

Plans to relocate much of Gaza’s population to other countries would be shelved.

The territory of some two million Palestinians would be placed under international governance, with Mr Trump himself and former British prime minister Tony Blair overseeing it.

The plan provides no path for eventual reunification with the Israeli-occupied West Bank in a future Palestinian state.

Palestinians long for an end to the war, but many view this and previous US proposals as strongly favouring Israel.