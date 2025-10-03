Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer says he has been an inspiration for black people

A lawyer for music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has told his sentencing hearing that his achievements “helped inspire” members of the black community to “follow their dreams”.

Defence lawyer Nicole Westmoreland was discussing Combs’ life and career as a hip-hop artist and businessman who owned his own record company and fashion label.

Some of his achievements, she said, were milestones for the black community and helped inspire others to follow their own dreams.

Fellow defence lawyer Jason Driscoll recapped the defence’s argument that the Mann Act, which Combs was convicted of violating, should never have been applied to him. The 115-year-old federal law prohibits taking someone across state lines for criminal sexual activity.

Mr Driscoll argued that Mann Act prosecutions have generally targeted people accused of making money off their conduct. He asserted that Combs “did not make a single cent” from what he was convicted of doing.

Combs is awaiting sentencing after being convicted in July of flying people around the country for sexual encounters.

A jury acquitted the 55-year-old of more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have put him away for life.

On the eve of his sentencing, Combs wrote to US District Judge Arun Subramanian asking for mercy and proclaiming himself to be “reborn” after realising that he was “broken to my core”.

Janice Combs, mother of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, arrives at court (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Prosecutors urged the judge to reject leniency, saying witnesses fear for their safety if he is freed.

Prosecutors say he should spend more than 11 years in prison for his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs’ lawyers want him freed now, saying the long sentence sought by prosecutors is “wildly out of proportion” to the crime.

As he has throughout the case, Combs entered the packed courtroom through a side door, escorted by deputy US marshals.

He was transported to the court on Friday morning from the Metropolitan Detention Centre, the Brooklyn federal jail where he has been held since his arrest in September 2024.

Given permission by the judge to wear non-jail clothes, Combs arrived wearing a light-coloured sweater over a button-down shirt and dark-coloured trousers.

He hugged his lawyers and greeted his family and supporters as he walked to the defence table.

Combs smiled briefly and waved to his family in the gallery before sitting down, putting on a pair of glasses and reading through papers from a large accordion-style folder.

The judge confirmed that Combs’ children and a minister will be able to speak in support of the hip-hop impresario.

People wait outside to enter Manhattan federal court for the sentencing (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

A former personal assistant who testified at Combs’ trial that he raped her in 2010 is no longer planning to speak at his sentencing.

Prosecutors told the judge that a former assistant, who gave evidence under the pseudonym “Mia,” has changed her mind about giving a statement in person. She already submitted a lengthy personal statement urging the judge to hold Combs “fully accountable”.

Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik said Mia changed her mind about speaking in court after Combs’ lawyers submitted a letter objecting to Mia’s appearance.

The letter, the prosecutor said, “can only be described as bullying”.

The judge agreed, concluding that “the tone of the defence’s letter was inappropriate” and advising Combs’ lawyers not to do it again.

The judge denied the prosecution’s request to add factors that could increase the hip-hop mogul’s potential sentence, such as for causing serious bodily injury, vulnerable victims and obstruction of justice.

Nevertheless, the judge said, he will weigh all relevant conduct – including Combs’ violence and threats – as he decides on a sentence.

He left in place an “enhancement” for coercion, overruling the defence’s objection. In doing so, he cited Combs’ threats to his long-time former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura to publicly release videos of their so-called “freak-offs”.

Probation officials concluded that the guidelines range for Combs’ sentence is around five years and 10 months to seven years and three months.

Adding the enhancements that prosecutors wanted would have increased the guidelines range to nine years to 11 years and three months in prison.

Quincy Brown, Chance Combs, D’lila Combs and Jessie, the children of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, arrive at court (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial involved evidence from 34 witnesses.

They included Combs’ ex-girlfriends Cassie and “Jane”, who said he forced them into drug-fuelled sex marathons, a sex worker they knew as “The Punisher”, personal assistants who said they witnessed violence, and other women who accused him of abuse. The judge can consider all trial evidence as he decides the sentence.

Prosecutor Ms Slavik said: “Today is about accountability and justice. Accountability for the defendant, who committed serious federal crimes repeatedly over the course of 15 years, and justice for the public, including for the victims, whose lives have been shattered.”

“It’s a case about a man who did horrible things to real people to satisfy his own sexual gratification,” she added. “He didn’t need the money. His currency was control.”

Ms Slavik said the prosecution’s recommended 11-year, three-month sentence “reflects the conduct appropriately, is consistent with other similarly situated defendants and fully respects the jury’s verdict”.

Not sentencing him to significant prison time would, in effect, be allowing him to get away with years of domestic violence, Ms Slavik said.

In a September 29 letter to the court, one of Combs’ supporters, a Miami-based nonprofit that helps prisoners readjust to freedom, said he had scheduled “teaching engagements” at a prison and various other facilities in South Florida this month, starting on Monday.

The letter evidently anticipated he would be free to lead these entrepreneurship and life skills programmes, describing the work as “following his release”.

“That is the height of hubris,” Ms Slavik said.

Jurors repeatedly saw security camera footage of Combs kicking, beating and dragging his then-girlfriend Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. That assault, in a public hallway “was just one of many violent outbursts,” the prosecutor said.

“Imagine how much worse it was behind closed doors,” Ms Slavik said.

Admitting to violence as part of a defence strategy is “not accountability”, she said — “a substantial prison sentence is”.

Ms Slavik criticised Combs’ letter on Thursday night to the judge seeking leniency, saying that he portrayed himself as the victim of his own bad behaviour.

“Even in his submission last night, his remorse was qualified,” the prosecutor said.

Ms Slavik urged the judge to take an opportunity with his sentence to send a message to victims, the public and would-be perpetrators that Combs’ crimes were serious and are being punished accordingly.