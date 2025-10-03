Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs jailed for more than four years in prostitution case

Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced on Friday to four years and two months in prison for transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters.

The sentencing capped a sordid federal case that featured harrowing testimony and ended in a forceful reckoning for one of the most popular figures in hip-hop.

Combs, 55, was also fined half a million dollars (£370 million). Since Combs has served a year in jail already, this sentence means he would be released in about three years.

His lawyers wanted him freed immediately and said the time behind bars has already forced his remorse and sobriety.

He was convicted in July of flying his girlfriends and male sex workers around the country to engage in drug-fuelled sexual encounters, a practice that happened over many years and in different locations.

In this courtroom sketch, Sean Diddy Combs breaks down and cries during the playing of a video about his life during his sentencing hearing (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

However, he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life.

“Why did it happen so long?” US district judge Arun Subramanian asked as he handed down the sentence. “Because you had the power and the resources to keep it going, and because you weren’t caught.”

Combs showed no visible change of emotion as he learned his sentence, sitting in his chair and looking straight ahead as the judge spoke.

He remained subdued afterward and appeared dejected, with none of the enthusiasm and smiles that accompanied his interactions with lawyers and his family earlier in the day.

Janice Combs, left, mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs, arrives at Federal Court, in New York (Richard Drew/AP)

In a final word before sentencing, Combs told the judge his years of behaviour were “disgusting, shameful” and apologised to the people he hurt physically and mentally.

He said his acts of domestic violence were a burden he would have to carry for the rest of his life.

His defence lawyers played an 11-minute video in court portraying Combs’ family life, career and philanthropy. At one point during the video, Combs put a hand on his face and began to cry.

His nearly two-month trial in a federal court in Manhattan featured testimony from women who said Combs beat, threatened, sexually assaulted and blackmailed them.

Some of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ daughters arrive at the court for his sentencing (Richard Drew/AP)

Prosecutor Christy Slavik told the judge that sparing Combs serious prison time would excuse years of violence.

“It’s a case about a man who did horrible things to real people to satisfy his own sexual gratification,” she said. “He didn’t need the money. His currency was control.”

Combs was convicted under the Mann Act, which bans transporting people across state lines for prostitution. Defence attorney Jason Driscoll argued the law was misapplied.

Several of Combs’ children pleaded with the judge for leniency.

His daughters, Chance and D’Lila Combs, cried as they spoke, with D’Lila saying she feared losing her father after the death of their mother, Kim Porter, in 2018. Six of Combs’ seven children addressed the judge.

“Please, your honour, please,” D’Lila said through tears, “give our family the chance to heal together, to rebuild, to change, to move forward, not as a headline, but as human beings.”

Outside the courthouse, journalists and onlookers swarmed the sidewalks as TV crews stood in a long row across the street, echoing scenes from Combs’ trial.

During testimony at the trial, former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura told jurors that Combs ordered her to have “disgusting” sex with strangers hundreds of times during their decade-long relationship.

Jurors saw video of him dragging and beating her in a Los Angeles hotel hallway after one such multi-day “freak-off”.

Another woman, identified as “Jane”, testified she was pressured into sex with male workers during drug-fuelled “hotel nights” while Combs watched and sometimes filmed.

The only accuser scheduled to speak on Friday, a former assistant known as “Mia”, withdrew after defence objections.

She has accused Combs of raping her in 2010 and asked the judge for a sentence that reflects “the ongoing danger my abuser poses”.

Prosecutors also introduced testimony at the trial about other alleged violence. One of Cassie’s friends said Combs dangled her from a 17th-floor balcony.

Rapper Kid Cudi said Combs broke into his home after learning he was dating Cassie.

In a letter to the judge on Thursday, Combs wrote: “The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn”, promising he would never commit another crime.

At a hearing last week, Combs told his mother and children he was “getting closer to going home”.

Cassie, in her own letter, described him as an abuser who “will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is”.