Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrives at court for sentencing

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has arrived in court in New York for his sentencing after being convicted in July of flying people around the country for sexual encounters.

A jury acquitted the hip-hop mogul, 55, of more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have put him away for life.

On the eve of his sentencing, Combs wrote to US District Judge Arun Subramanian asking for mercy and proclaiming himself to be “reborn” after realising that he was “broken to my core”.

Combs will be sentenced under the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport someone across state lines for the purpose of prostitution or other illegal sex acts.

Janice Combs, mother of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, arrives at court (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Prosecutors urged the judge to reject leniency, saying witnesses fear for their safety if he is freed.

Prosecutors say he should spend more than 11 years in prison for his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs’ lawyers want him freed now, saying the long sentence sought by prosecutors is “wildly out of proportion” to the crime.

As he has throughout the case, Combs entered the packed courtroom through a side door, escorted by deputy US marshals.

Combs was transported to the court on Friday morning from the Metropolitan Detention Centre, the Brooklyn federal jail where he has been held since his arrest in September 2024.

Given permission by the judge to wear non-jail clothes, Combs arrived wearing a light-coloured sweater over a button-down shirt and dark-coloured trousers.

He hugged his lawyers and greeted his family and supporters as he walked to the defence table.

Combs smiled briefly and waved to his family in the gallery before sitting down, putting on a pair of glasses and reading through papers from a large accordion-style folder.

“Good morning and good morning to you, Mr Combs,” the judge says.

“Good morning, your honour,” Combs replies.