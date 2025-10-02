Earthquake death toll rises to 72 in the Philippines

The death toll in a powerful earthquake that hit the central Philippines late on Tuesday has risen to 72 with nearly 300 others injured.

Filipino seismologists say the earthquake in the Bogo area of Cebu province was triggered by a shallow undersea fault line that has not moved for at least 400 years.

More than 170,000 people were affected, including many who have refused to return home because they were traumatised and fearful of aftershocks, officials said.

Damaged homes after a landslide caused by the earthquake struck (Aaron Favila/AP)

The earthquake damaged or destroyed 87 buildings and nearly 600 houses in Bogo, a relatively new and progressive coastal city of about 90,000, and outlying towns.

Bridges and concrete roads were damaged and a seaport collapsed.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr flew to Bogo on Thursday to assess the damage and offer aid to survivors while mourning with families of the victims.

Bryan Sinangote was watching a basketball game with fewer than 100 spectators in San Remigio town, just outside Bogo when the quake hit.

The 49-year-old driver said everybody froze until the up-and down shaking became intense and then they dashed out of the gym in panic.

A ceiling collapsed, killing three coast guard personnel and a firefighter.

Mr Sinangote said he tried to roll away but was partly trapped and suffered face and arm injuries.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear what happened to Bogo city,” Mr Sinangote said, adding that Filipinos have no option but to learn to live side by side with calamities.

“After Typhoon Haiyan destroyed my house, I built it back in one year. We just have to be prepared for anything.”