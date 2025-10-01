Munich Oktoberfest fairgrounds closed following bomb threat and deadly blast

German police have closed the Oktoberfest fairgrounds following a bomb threat from the suspected perpetrator of a deadly explosion in northern Munich, city officials said.

At least one person died during the blast early on Wednesday, which Munich police said was part of a domestic dispute.

It was not immediately clear whether the deceased was the suspected perpetrator or someone else.

Police searched the fairgrounds for other explosive devices and asked workers to leave the area.

This year’s Oktoberfest began on September 20 and ends o October 5. The world’s largest beer festival usually attracts up to six million visitors.