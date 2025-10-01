Israel orders Palestinians to leave Gaza City or be seen as militants

Israel’s defence minister has ordered all remaining Palestinians to leave Gaza City, saying it was their “last opportunity” and that anyone who stayed would be considered a militant supporter and face the “full force” of Israel’s latest offensive.

At least 16 Palestinians were killed across the territory, according to local hospitals, as Hamas weighed a new proposal from US President Donald Trump aimed at ending the war and returning the remaining captives taken in Hamas’s October 7 2023 attack that triggered it.

Around 400,000 Palestinians have fled famine-stricken Gaza City since Israel launched a major offensive last month aimed at occupying it, but hundreds of thousands remain, many because they cannot afford to leave or are too weak to make the journey to tent camps in the south.

A Palestinian man injured by Israeli artillery fire targeting a group of civilians fleeing from northern Gaza to the south is evacuated on a horse-drawn cart, in central Gaza (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

“This is the last opportunity for Gaza residents who wish to do so to move south and leave Hamas terrorists isolated in Gaza City,” defence minister Israel Katz wrote on X.

“Those who remain in Gaza will be (considered) terrorists and terror supporters.”

– Strike hits school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City

At least seven people, including first responders, were killed when two Israeli strikes minutes apart hit a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, according to Al-Ahli Hospital, where the casualties were taken.

Officials there said more than three dozen people were wounded.

Five Palestinians were killed later in a strike on people gathered around a drinking water tank elsewhere in Gaza City, the hospital said.

Shifa Hospital said a man was killed in a strike on his apartment.

Strikes in central Gaza killed another three people, according to Al-Awda Hospital.

US President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the West Wing of the White House (Alex Brandon/AP)

Another strike hit a tent in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central town of Deir al-Balah, seriously wounding two people, according to hospital officials.

Earlier on Wednesday at the same hospital, dozens of people attended a funeral service for a Palestinian freelance journalist, Yahya Barzaq.

He was killed on Tuesday along with five other people in an airstrike while working for Turkish broadcast outlet TRT.

More than 189 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since the outbreak of the war, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on Wednesday’s strikes or the strike that killed Mr Barzaq.

Israel states it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames Hamas for their deaths, saying its militants are embedded in populated areas.

The military said sirens sounded in communities near Gaza on Wednesday afternoon after “two projectiles” crossed into Israel. No injuries were reported.

– Trump’s peace proposal

On Wednesday, Egypt’s foreign minister Bader Abdelatty said Mr Trump’s proposal requires more negotiations on certain elements, echoing remarks made by Qatar a day earlier.

Hamas said it would study the plan, and it was not clear when it would respond.

Smoke rises following an Israeli military strike in Gaza City, as seen from the central Gaza Strip (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

The comments by Qatar and Egypt, two key mediators, appeared to reflect Arab countries’ discontent over the text of the 20-point plan that the White House put out after Mr Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced they had agreed on it on Monday.

The plan, which has received wide international support, requires Hamas to release hostages, leave power in Gaza and disarm in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners and an end to fighting.

The plan guarantees the flow of humanitarian aid and promises reconstruction in Gaza, placing it and its more than two million Palestinians under international governance.

However, it sets no path to Palestinian statehood.

The Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank, led by rivals of Hamas, has welcomed the plan, as have Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

– More roadblocks and a flotilla headed to Gaza

The Israeli military said that starting at midday Wednesday, it would only allow Palestinians to flee south from Gaza City and not to head north on the only north-south route still open.

Around 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced in the war, often multiple times, and finding food is a daily struggle for many.

On Wednesday, the International Committee of the Red Cross said intensifying warfare in Gaza City forced it to suspend its operations there and relocate staff to southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, a widely watched flotilla of activists carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid is sailing toward Gaza, in what organisers have described as the largest attempt to date to break Israel’s maritime blockade of the strip.

The activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla of about 50 vessels say they expect Israeli authorities to intercept them, as has happened in past flotilla attempts to reach Gaza.

On Wednesday, they said two of the vessels were harassed by Israeli warships overnight.

The core vessels set sail from Barcelona, Spain, on September 1, and the flotilla could reach Gaza shores by Thursday, organisers said.

Israeli authorities warned the boats would not be allowed to reach Gaza.

Thursday is Yom Kippur — the high Jewish holiday of the Day of Atonement — when stores, businesses, public transportation and broadcasting shut down in Israel, beginning around sundown on Wednesday.