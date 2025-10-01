Activists on Gaza-bound aid flotilla say Israeli navy intercepting their vessels

Activists on board a Gaza-bound aid flotilla say the Israeli navy has begun intercepting their vessels.

The Global Sumud Flotilla – with Greta Thunberg, Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela, and several European lawmakers aboard – consists of nearly 50 boats and 500 activists and is carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid.

It has remained undeterred in its mission to break the Israeli blockade of the coastal strip and reach Palestinians.

Several activists posted videos on social media in which they said Israeli naval vessels were approaching the flotilla and ordering them to turn their engines off.

The vessels were sailing in international waters north of Egypt on Wednesday and had entered what activists and others called a “danger zone” or “high risk zone”.

People gather to show support for the Global Sumud Flotilla (Anis Mili/AP)

While still in international waters, it is an area where the Israeli navy has stopped other boats attempting to break its blockade in the past and which the flotilla has been warned not to cross.

Overnight, the activists said two Israeli warships aggressively approached two of their boats, circling them and jamming their communications, including the live cameras on board.

“It was an intimidation act. They wanted us to see them,” said Lisi Proença, another activist who was on board the Sirius, a vessel that was targeted alongside the Alma.

After the close encounter overnight, the military vessels eventually left and the flotilla continued on its journey, broadcasting live cameras from many of its boats.