Prosecutors want Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to be jailed for at least 11 years

Prosecutors urged a New York federal judge on Tuesday to send Sean “Diddy” Combs to prison for more than 11 years following his conviction on prostitution-related charges, citing one of his accusers who said she lives in fear of the music mogul’s release from detention.

“His crimes of conviction are serious and have warranted sentences over 10 years in multiple cases for defendants who, like Sean Combs, engaged in violence and put others in fear,” they wrote in a presentence submission requesting at least 11 years and three months in prison.

They filed their sentencing recommendation shortly after midnight, including letters from some of his accusers describing how his violence and demands had impacted their lives.

They called Combs “unrepentant” and said Combs had conceded his acts of violence and abuse throughout his trial but “incredibly … he now argues that his victims should shoulder the blame”.

Combs, 55, has remained jailed since his July conviction on charges related to arranging male sex workers to travel to hotels or residences where he directed them to have sex with his girlfriends.

In July, Combs was convicted of two charges for violating the Mann Act, which outlaws interstate commerce related to prostitution, for arranging the paid sexual encounters between his girlfriends and male sex workers. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The same jury acquitted the Bad Boy Records founder of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have resulted in a life sentence.

Defence lawyers have asked that he be sentenced to no more than 14 months in prison. Sentencing is set for Friday.