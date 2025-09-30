Helen Mirren opens Stella McCartney’s activist, cruelty-free Paris fashion show

Inside the Centre Pompidou, actress Helen Mirren opened Stella McCartney’s Paris Fashion Week show with a spoken rendition of The Beatles’ Come Together.

It set the tone for a Tuesday night collection framed around humanity, animals and Mother Earth.

British designer McCartney has long been ahead of the curve in fashion’s sustainability push. This season she claimed her most conscious offering yet: 98% sustainable, 100% cruelty-free. No leather, no fur, no feathers, no exotic skins.

A model wears a creation as part of the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2026 collection (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Instead came world-first innovations: FEVVERS, a plant-based alternative to feathers, and PURE.TECH, a programmable fabric that absorbs pollutants from the air.

If the message was serious, the mood was not. A pounding bass line and rave-like lights kept energy high as Robin Wright, Dylan Penn and Johnny Depp watched from the front row.

McCartney’s silhouettes explored opposites — masculine and feminine, grounded and ethereal. Savile Row tailoring was deconstructed: double-breasted jackets sliced open at the sides, draped with dropped lapels, worn over pleated wide trousers and 1980s Italian-inspired shirting.

The Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2026 collection was presented in Paris on Tuesday (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Colours shifted from candy pinks, lavenders and blues into khaki, corporate grey and pecan.

Upcycling was visible. Denim waistbands collaged into dresses, bags and even platform shoes. Sequins glimmered across Falabella clutches and hand-embroidered denim. There were sculptural satin evening gowns and corseted draping animated by the new feather substitute.

The collection captured McCartney’s recurring aesthetic – eco-lux innovation, 1980s-inflected power dressing, activist theatre softened by British wit.

McCartney appeared to dare her audience to imagine fashion that does not just dress the body, but tries to heal the planet.