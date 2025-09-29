Four dead after gunman opens fire at Michigan church and sets it ablaze

At least four people were killed and eight wounded when an ex-marine smashed a pickup truck into a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church in Michigan, opened fire and set the building ablaze during a crowded Sunday service and was then fatally shot by police.

The attack occurred at about 10.25am while hundreds of people were in the building in Grand Blanc Township, outside Flint.

The man got out of the vehicle with two American flags raised in the truck bed and started shooting, police chief William Renye told reporters.

Emergency crews responded to the shooting and fire at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

The attacker apparently used petrol to start the fire and also had explosive devices but it was not clear if he used them, James Dier of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said.

Authorities identified the gunman as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, of the neighbouring small town of Burton.

The FBI was leading the investigation and considered it an “act of targeted violence”, Ruben Coleman, a special agent in charge for the bureau, said.

Officers responding to a 911 call were at the church within 30 seconds, Mr Renye said.

The suspect is accused of ramming a vehicle into the church before opening fire (Lukas Katilius/The Flint Journal via AP)

After the suspect left the church, two officers pursued him and “engaged in gunfire”, killing him about eight minutes later, the officer said.

People inside the church shielded children and moved them to safety during the attack, Mr Renye said.

Flames and smoke poured from the large church for hours before the blaze was extinguished.

Two bodies were found during a search of the debris, and Mr Renye said more victims could be found as search teams made their way though the church.

One of the wounded people was in a critical condition on Sunday evening and the seven others were stable.

Fire department personnel worked for hours to extinguish the blaze (Jose Juarez/AP)

Mr Renye said “some” people were unaccounted for, but he did not have an exact number.

Michigan state police lieutenant Kim Vetter said bomb threats were made at other churches in the area after officers shot and killed Mr Sanford. No bombs were found and police were investigating the threats.

Investigators were searching the suspect’s residence but authorities did not say what they had found or provide any additional details about him, including whether he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church.

Mr Sanford served in the marines from June 2004 through June 2008, working as an automotive mechanic and vehicle recovery operator, according to military records obtained by The Detroit News.

He was deployed to Iraq from August 2007 through March 2008 and had the rank of sergeant, it was reported.

A vigil was held nearby after the shooting (Jose Juarez/AP)

It was the latest of many shooting attacks on houses of worship in the US over the past 20 years, including one in August that killed two children during mass at the Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis.

It also was the second mass shooting in the US in less than 24 hours. On Saturday night, a man in a boat opened fire on a crowd in Southport, North Carolina, killing three and injuring five.

US president Donald Trump applauded the FBI for its response to the Michigan shooting in a social media post. Local authorities said the bureau was sending 100 agents to Grand Blanc Township, a community of roughly 40,000 people.

“PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” Mr Trump wrote.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman Doug Anderson said: “The church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected.

“Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peace-making, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”