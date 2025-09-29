Bodies found inside church after gunman opens fire during service

The death toll from an attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Michigan has risen to four.

Eight people were also injured after a gunman in a pickup truck smashed through the doors of the church during a service in the Grand Blanc Township and set the building on fire.

The bodies of two of the victims were found as authorities searched the debris in the church, Police Chief William Renye said. He said “some” people were unaccounted for, but he did not have an exact number.

Hundreds of people were inside the church when a man rammed a four-door pickup with two American flags in the truck bed through the front door and opened fire, Mr Renye told reporters. Investigators believe he “deliberately” set the building on fire.

Fire and law enforcement officers stand outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Mr Renye said people inside the church during the attack were “shielding children” and “moving them to safety”.

Police officers pursued the suspected gunman, who the police chief identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, from neighbouring Burton, and killed him after an exchange of gunfire.

Investigators were searching the suspect’s home, but Mr Renye did not specify a motive.

He said one of those wounded was in a critical condition with the seven others classed as stable.

James Dier of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the gunman apparently used gas to start the fire and also had explosive devices, but it was not clear if he used them.

People are reunited at Trillium NCG Theatre with friends and family who were present during a nearby shooting and structure fire at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on McCandlish Road in Grand Blanc, Michigan (Katy Kildee/Detroit News/AP)

Michigan State Police Lt Kim Vetter said bomb threats were made at other churches in the area after officers shot and killed Sanford. No bombs were found and police were investigating the threats.

About 100 people gathered for a prayer service on Sunday evening at The River Church in Grand Blanc, a nondenominational Christian church about five miles from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Donald Trump said in a social media post that he was briefed on the shooting and applauded the FBI for its response. Local authorities said the FBI was sending 100 agents to Grand Blanc Township, a community of roughly 40,000 people outside Flint.

“PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” Trump wrote.

The church building, circled by a parking lot and a large lawn, is near residential areas and a Jehovah’s Witness church.

The shooting occurred the morning after Russell M Nelson, the oldest president of the Utah-based faith, died at 101. The next president is expected to be Dallin H Oaks, as per church protocol.

In this image taken from video released by Julie J, @Malkowski6April, Massive flames and smoke rise from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc (Julie J, @Malkowski6April/AP)

“The church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected,” spokesman Doug Anderson said.

“Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”

Striking nurses at nearby Henry Ford Genesys Hospital left the picket line and ran the short distance to the church to help first responders, Teamsters Local 332 president Dan Glass said.

“Human lives matter more than our labor dispute,” Mr Glass said.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that her heart was breaking for the community.

“Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” she said.