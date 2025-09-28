Two dead and eight injured in shooting and fire at Michigan church, say police

A gunman opened fire inside a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Michigan during a Sunday service and set the building ablaze, killing at least two people and injuring eight others before police shot him, authorities have said.

Hundreds of people were inside the church in Grand Blanc Township when a man rammed a four-door pick-up truck with two American flags in the truck bed through the front door, then got out of the vehicle and started shooting, police chief William Renye told reporters.

Investigators believe he “deliberately” set the building on fire, Mr Renye said.

People comfort one another after the incident (Lukas Katilius/The Flint Journal via AP)

Officers responded to an emergency call and were at the church within 30 seconds and killed the gunman about seven minutes later, he said.

After the suspect left the church, two officers pursued him and “engaged in gunfire”, Mr Renye said.

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the church for hours before the blaze was put out.

Mr Renye identified the suspect as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, from neighbouring Burton.

A vehicle was rammed into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township (Lukas Katilius/The Flint Journal via AP)

He did not specify a motive at a news conference.

Police cordoned off the street leading to the suspect’s home

Mr Renye said one of the wounded people was in a critical condition and seven others were stable.

Earlier in the day, Mr Renye had said authorities believed they would find more victims once they could sift through the wreckage.

Investigators were searching the suspect’s residence in nearby Burton.

Authorities did not provide any additional details about the suspect, including whether he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church.

Emergency services attended the scene on Sunday (Jose Juarez/AP)

It was the latest of many shooting attacks on houses of worship in the US over the past 20 years, including one in August that killed two children during mass at the Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis.

US president Donald Trump said he was briefed on the shooting. In a social media post, he applauded the FBI, who local authorities said were sending 100 agents to the area, for responding.

“PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” Mr Trump wrote.

The church, circled by a car park and a large lawn, is located near residential areas and a Jehovah’s Witness church. It is in Grand Blanc Township, a community of roughly 40,000 people outside Flint.

Police said they did not yet have a motive for the fire or shooting (Jose Juarez/AP)

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that her heart was breaking for the Grand Blanc community.

“Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” she said.

The shooting occurred the morning after Russell M Nelson, the oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at 101.

The next president of the faith, known widely as the Mormon church, is expected to be Dallin H Oaks, as per church protocol.