One dead and nine injured in shooting and fire at Michigan church, say police

A gunman opened fire inside a Michigan church during Sunday services before apparently setting the building ablaze, killing at least one person and injuring nine before police shot him, authorities said.

Hundreds of people were inside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township when a 40-year-old man rammed his vehicle into the front door, then exited the vehicle and started shooting, police chief William Renye told reporters.

The suspect is believed to have set the church on fire, Mr Renye said.

Flames and smoke could be seen for hours before the blaze was put out.

First responders were then sifting through the wreckage.

“We do believe we will find some additional victims once we find the area where the fire was,” Mr Renye said.

Scott Bennett, supervisor of Grand Blanc Township, said the shooting and fire was “a tragedy that nobody wants to encounter”.

Police said they did not yet have a motive for the fire or shooting.

The church, circled by a car park and a large lawn, is located near residential areas and a Jehovah’s Witness church.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that her heart was breaking for the Grand Blanc community.

“Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” she said.

The shooting occurred the morning after Russell M Nelson, the oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at 101.

The next president of the faith, known widely as the Mormon church, is expected to be Dallin H Oaks, as per church protocol.