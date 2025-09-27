Schwarzenegger stars at Munich’s Oktoberfest

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken up the baton at Munich’s Oktoberfest – by conducting a live music band.

The former Republican governor of California and action movie star spontaneously led a singing crowd in a beer tent on Friday night — and clearly enjoyed himself.

The star and his partner Heather Milligan took part in the 190th Oktoberfest (dpa via AP)

Afterwards, the Austrian-born star of The Terminator, Total Recall and True Lies took selfies with the musicians, German news agency dpa reported.

Schwarzenegger, dressed in a traditional Bavarian-style leather jacket, a buttoned-down shirt and jeans, was accompanied by his partner Heather Milligan and his son, Christopher.

The star appeared with his son Christopher Schwarzenegger (dpa via AP)

The 78-year-old has visited the world’s largest folk festival in Germany’s southern state of Bavaria and the Marstall tent — one of many at the festival — several times in the past, dpa reported.

He frequently visits Austria and has also been to Bavaria. In 2024, he was stopped for hours by customs at Munich Airport after entering Germany with a luxury watch that was potentially to be auctioned at a charity event.

This year’s Oktoberfest began on September 20 and ends on October 5. The world’s largest beer festival usually attracts up to six million visitors.