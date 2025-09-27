Aggression against Russia will be met with ‘decisive response’, minister says

Russia’s top diplomat has told world leaders that his nation has no intention of attacking Europe, but any aggression against his country “will be met with a decisive response”.

Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov spoke as unauthorised flights into Nato’s airspace — intrusions blamed on Russia — have raised alarm around Europe in recent weeks, particularly after Nato jets downed drones over Poland and Estonia said Russian fighter jets flew into its territory.

Russia denied that its planes entered Estonian airspace and said the drones did not target Poland, with Moscow’s ally Belarus maintaining that Ukrainian signal-jamming sent the devices off course.

Mr Lavrov instead maintained that it is Russia that is facing threats.

“Russia has never had and does not have any such intentions” of attacking European or Nato countries, he said.

“However, any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response.”

Mr Lavrov spoke three years into an invasion of Ukraine that the international community has broadly deplored.

US president Donald Trump said this week that he believed Ukraine can win back all the territory it has lost to Russia.

Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (AP)

It was a notable tone shift from a US leader who had previously suggested Ukraine would need to make some concessions and could never reclaim all the areas Russia has occupied since seizing the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and launching a full-scale invasion in 2022.

Just three weeks earlier, Russian president Vladimir Putin said his country and the US had a “mutual understanding” and that Mr Trump’s administration “is listening to us.”

Mr Trump’s new view came after he met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of General Assembly on Tuesday — seven months after a televised blow-up between the two in the Oval Office.

This time, the doors were closed, and the tenor was evidently different — “a good meeting,” as Mr Zelenskyy described it in his assembly speech the next day.

For the fourth year in a row, Mr Zelensky appealed to the gathering of presidents, prime ministers and other top officials to get Russia out of his country — and warned that inaction would put other countries at risk.

“Ukraine is only the first,” he said.

Russia has offered various explanations for the Ukraine war, among them assuring its own security after Nato expanded eastward over the years.