Slovakia passes constitutional amendment recognising only two sexes

Slovakia’s parliament has passed an amendment to the constitution that recognises only two sexes, along with other measures that critics say might breach the country’s international obligations and undermine the protection of human rights.

The amendment, which was drafted by populist prime minister Robert Fico’s government, required a three-fifths majority. It passed with 90 votes of the 150-seat National Council. Twelve conservative opposition politicians helped the ruling coalition win the vote.

The amended constitution now recognises only two sexes, male and female, and states that Slovakia retains sovereignty in matters of “national identity”, which is not specifically defined, especially in “fundamental cultural-ethical questions”.

The amendment also makes it almost impossible for anyone other than married couples to adopt children. The constitution had already defined marriage as “a unique union between a man and a woman”.

Parental consent is now needed for access to sexual education and equal pay for men and women is guaranteed.

Justice minister Boris Susko told parliament that the amendment should boost traditional values.

Amnesty International condemned the move.

“Today, the Slovak government chose to follow the lead of countries, such as Hungary, whose policies have led to an erosion of human rights,” it said in a statement.

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty previously urged politicians not to give a green light to the changes.

He said they deny “the realities of trans and intersex people and may impact on human rights guarantees such as access to legal gender recognition”.

“Seeking to disapply specific rights because they touch upon ‘national identity’ would be fundamentally incompatible with the Slovak Republic’s international obligations,” he said.

Mr Fico has long been a divisive figure. His critics claim that under his rule, Slovakia has abandoned its pro-western course and is following the direction of Hungary under prime minister Viktor Orban.

Thousands have repeatedly rallied in the capital and across Slovakia to protest against Mr Fico’s pro-Russian stance and other policies.