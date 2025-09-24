Ukraine’s Zelensky says world is in ‘most destructive arms race in history’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community to act against Russia now as he spoke at the UN General Assembly.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told world leaders that the world is in “the most destructive arms race in history” and called on the international community to act against Russia now, asserting that President Vladimir Putin wants to expand his war in Europe.
“We are now living through the most destructive arms race in history,” Mr Zelensky said at the UN General Assembly.
“Ukraine is only the first and now Russian drones are already flying across Europe, and Russian operations are already spreading across countries, and Putin wants to continue this war by expanding it.”
The Ukrainian president’s comments came a day after he met with US President Donald Trump, who expressed support for Ukraine’s efforts and criticised Russia.
Mr Trump said on Tuesday that he believed Ukraine could win back all territory lost to Russia, a dramatic shift from the US leader’s repeated calls for Kyiv to make concessions to end the war.