Typhoon hits Hong Kong and China after causing deaths in Taiwan and Philippines

One of the strongest typhoons in years has lifted waves taller than lampposts onto Hong Kong promenades and halted life on the southern Chinese coast after causing deadly destruction in Taiwan and the Philippines.

In Taiwan, 14 people died in a flooded town, and 10 deaths were reported in the Philippines.

Super Typhoon Ragasa’s fierce winds woke Hong Kong residents in the early hours, and many went online to describe scenes such as a kitchen ventilation fan being blown down and a crane swaying.

Strong winds blew away parts of a pedestrian bridge’s roof and knocked down hundreds of trees across the city. A vessel crashed into the shore, shattering a row of glass railings along the waterfront.

Strong winds hit Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong province (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Areas around some rivers and promenades were flooded, including cycling lanes and playgrounds. At several promenade restaurants, furniture was scattered chaotically by the winds.

More than 60 injured people were treated at hospitals.

A video that showed waves of water crashing through the doors of a hotel and flooding its interiors went viral in the financial hub. Staff were seen cleaning up the lobby, with parts of its exterior damaged.

Nearly 1.9 million people were relocated across the province of Guangdong, the southern Chinese economic powerhouse.

The national weather agency forecast the super typhoon would make landfall between the cities of Yangjiang and Zhanjiang in the evening. Schools, factories and transit services were suspended in about a dozen cities.

Strong waves crash against the waterfront in Hong Kong as Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches (Chan Long Hei/AP)

Hong Kong and Macao, a nearby casino hub, cancelled schools and flights, with many shops closed, while hundreds of people sought refuge in temporary centres.

Streets in Macao turned into streams with various debris floating on the water. Rescue crews deployed inflatable boats to save those who were trapped. The gambling city’s local electricity supplier suspended its power supply in some flooded, low-lying areas for safety.

Hong Kong’s observatory said Ragasa, with maximum sustained winds near the centre of about 120mph, skirted around 62 miles to the south of the financial hub.

Ragasa earlier caused deaths and damage in Taiwan and the Philippines after the typhoon took a path between them.

In Taiwan, heavy rain caused a barrier lake in Hualien County to overflow on Tuesday and torrents of muddy water destroyed a bridge, turning roads in Guangfu into churning rivers that carried vehicles and furniture away.

A drone shot shows the remaining parts of a bridge after it collapsed during the typhoon in eastern Taiwan (Dong Wen Transports via AP)

Guangfu has about 8,450 people, more than half of whom sought safety on higher floors of their homes or on higher ground.

Local authorities said 14 people died and contact was lost with 124 others in the township. Taiwan’s Central News Agency said rescuers were going door-to-door to check on these residents.

Separately, 34 people were injured across the self-ruled island.

At least 10 deaths were reported in the Philippines, including seven fishermen who drowned after their boat was battered by huge waves and fierce winds and flipped over on Monday off Santa Ana in the province of Cagayan. Five other fishermen remained missing, officials said.

Nearly 700,000 people were affected by the onslaught in the main northern Philippine region of Luzon, including 25,000 people who who fled to government emergency shelters.