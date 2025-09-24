Large sinkhole created as road collapses in Bangkok

Part of a road in Bangkok has collapsed, leaving a large sinkhole that disrupted traffic, damaged infrastructure and prompted evacuations in the surrounding area.

There were no casualties but three vehicles were damaged by the collapse, according to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

He said officials believe the collapse was caused by the ongoing construction of an underground train station in Thailand’s capital.

The road collapsed near a hospital in Bangkok (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Videos of the moment of the collapse show the face of the road slowly sinking down, pulling down several electricity poles and damaging water pipes.

Cars tried to back away as the hole grew larger and completely severed the four-lane road.

One edge of the hole stopped right in front of a police station, exposing its underground structure.

A nearby hospital said it would close outpatient services for two days.

Bangkok city officials said the hospital’s structure was not affected, but people were ordered to be evacuated from the police station and other nearby buildings.