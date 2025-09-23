Flights resume at Copenhagen Airport after drone sightings

Flights at Copenhagen Airport resumed early on Tuesday after being suspended or diverted overnight because of drone sightings.

Police reported two to three large, unidentified drones were seen on Monday night, forcing outgoing flights at Scandinavia’s largest airport to be grounded and others diverted to airports nearby.

“Copenhagen Airport has reopened after being closed due to drone activity. However, there will be delays and some cancelled departures. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for further information,” its official website said.

Local media showed a significant police presence in the vicinity of the airport.

A drone incident the same evening at the Oslo, Norway, airport forced all traffic to move to one runway, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. Traffic later returned to normal and it is unclear who was responsible.

Security concerns in northern Europe are heightened following an increase in Russian sabotage activities and multiple drones and fighter jet incursions into Nato airspace in recent weeks.