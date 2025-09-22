Stars sign letter defending free speech after Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension

Hundreds of Hollywood and Broadway stars, including Robert De Niro, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, are urging Americans to “fight to defend and preserve our constitutionally protected rights” in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension.

More than 430 movie, TV and stage stars as well as comedians, directors and writers added their names to an open letter on Monday from the American Civil Liberties Union that says it is “a dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation”.

The move comes less than a week after ABC suspended Kimmel’s late-night talk show in the US, after comments he made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

After a group of ABC-affiliated stations said they would not air Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Walt Disney Co pulled the show on Wednesday just before air, prompting a firestorm of debate over free speech.

A demonstrator holds a sign outside El Capitan Entertainment Centre, where the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! is staged (Jae C. Hong/AP)

“Regardless of our political affiliation, or whether we engage in politics or not, we all love our country,” the letter says.

“We also share the belief that our voices should never be silenced by those in power – because if it happens to one of us, it happens to all of us.”

The list of signatories includes newly crowned Emmy-winner Noah Wyle, Oscar-nominated Florence Pugh, comedian David Cross, Tony-winner Kelli O’Hara and veteran actor Molly Ringwald.

Pedro Pascal, Billy Crystal, Nathan Lane, Kerry Washington and Kevin Bacon also signed.

“This is the moment to defend free speech across our nation. We encourage all Americans to join us, along with the ACLU, in the fight to defend and preserve our constitutionally protected rights,” the letter concludes.

Also on Monday, ABC’s The View weighed in on the controversy after not raising it for two episodes after Kimmel was suspended.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg opened the show saying: “No-one silences us,” and she and her fellow hosts condemned Disney’s decision.

“I don’t understand how in this country, where the First Amendment was made to the Constitution to guarantee freedom of the press and freedom of speech, how the government itself is using its weight and power to bully and scare people into silence,” Ana Navarro said.

The show’s most conservative voice, Alyssa Farah Griffin, said: “The First Amendment is the first for a reason, because you need to be able to hold those in power accountable.”

Since his suspension, Kimmel has not made a public statement.