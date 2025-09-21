Women and children among dozens killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza

Israeli strikes in Gaza City and at a refugee camp have killed more than 40 people, including 19 women and children, health officials said, as several European countries and leading US allies moved to recognise a Palestinian state.

Health officials at Shifa Hospital, where most of the bodies were brought, said the dead included 14 people killed in a strike late Saturday which hit a residential block in the southern side of the city.

Health staff said a nurse who worked at the hospital was among the dead, along with his wife and three children.

Another strike that targeted a group of people in front of a clinic in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed at least eight Palestinians, according to the Al-Awda Hospital. The dead include four children and two women, the hospital said. Another 22 people were wounded, it said.

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

On Sunday, Australia, Canada and the UK announced formal recognition of Palestinian statehood. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the move is intended “to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis”.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the announcement.

Other prominent western countries are preparing to recognise Palestinian statehood at the gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday. They include France, Malta, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Portugal’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said it will recognise a Palestinian state on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state “endanger our existence and constitute an absurd reward for terrorism”.

He added: “The international community will hear from us on this matter in the coming days.”

The latest Israeli operation, which began this week, further escalates a conflict that likely pushes any ceasefire further out of reach.

The Israeli military, which has told Palestinians to leave, has not given a timeline for the offensive, but there were indications it could take months. Israel says the operation is meant to pressure Hamas into freeing hostages and surrendering.

Ahead of the UN assembly, peace activists in Israel have hailed the planned recognition of a Palestinian state.

On Sunday, a group of more than 60 Jewish and Arab organisations representing about 1,000 activists, including some veteran organisations promoting peace and coexistence, known as It’s Time Coalition, called for an end to the war, the release of the hostages and the recognition of a Palestinian state.

“We refuse to live forever by the sword. The UN decision offers a historic opportunity to move from a death trap to life, from an endless messianic war to a future of security and freedom for both peoples,” said the coalition in a video statement.

On Saturday night, tens of thousands of people in Israel protested, calling for an end to the war and a hostage deal.

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip take part in a protest demanding their release from Hamas captivity and calling for an end to the war (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Yet a ceasefire remains elusive. Israeli bombardment over the past 23 months has killed more than 65,000 people in Gaza, destroyed vast areas of the strip, displaced around 90% of the population and caused a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with experts saying Gaza City is experiencing famine.

As the attacks continue, Israel has ordered hundreds of thousands of Palestinians sheltering in Gaza City to move south to what it calls a humanitarian zone and opened another corridor south of the city for two days this week to allow more people to evacuate.

Palestinians were streaming out of Gaza City by car and on foot, though many are unwilling to be uprooted again, too weak to leave or unable to afford the cost of moving.

Along the coastal Wadi Gaza route, those too exhausted to continue stopped to catch their breath and give their children a much-needed break from the difficult journey.

Aid groups have warned that forcing thousands of people to evacuate will exacerbate the dire humanitarian crisis. They are appealing for a ceasefire so aid can reach those who need it.

Pope Leo XIV criticised what he described as the “forced exile” of Palestinians from Gaza, saying there was no future for the “martyred” Gaza Strip based on violence and vendetta.

Displaced Palestinians flee the northern Gaza Strip as Israel steps up its offensive (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

During his Sunday noon blessing, Leo issued another appeal for peace and expressed appreciation for the work of Catholic organisations active in helping Palestinians, which had representatives present in St Peter’s Square.

Families of hostages still held by Hamas have accused Mr Netanyahu of condemning their loved ones to death by continuing to fight rather than negotiating an end to the war.

Mr Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting that Israel’s victories in Lebanon against Hezbollah “have opened a window for the possibility of peace with our neighbours to the north”.

“We are holding talks with the Syrians – there is some progress, but still a vision for the future,” he said.

Israel has occupied parts of south-west Syria since the overthrow of then-Syrian president Bashar Assad in December. Relations with the new Syrian government have been tense, with Israel carrying out air strikes over the summer in what it says were steps to protect Syria’s Druze community.