Trump says he and China’s Xi will meet in South Korea in October

US President Donald Trump says he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet at a summit in South Korea next month and he will travel to China early next year.

Mr Trump talked to Mr Xi by phone on Friday in a push to finalise a deal to allow the popular social media app TikTok to keep operating in the United States.

The call may eventually offer clues on where relations between the world’s two superpowers may be headed.

It was the second call with Mr Xi since Mr Trump returned to the White House and launched sky-high tariffs on China, triggering back-and-forth trade restrictions that strained ties between the two largest economies.

But Mr Trump has expressed willingness to negotiate trade deals with Beijing, notably for TikTok, which faces a US ban unless its Chinese parent company sells its controlling stake.

The two men also spoke in June to defuse tensions over China’s restrictions on the export of rare earth elements, used in everything from smartphones to fighter jets.

“I’m speaking with President Xi, as you know, on Friday, having to do with TikTok and also trade,” Mr Trump said Thursday. “And we’re very close to deals on all of it.”

He said his relationship with China is “very good” but noted that Russia’s war in Ukraine could end if European countries put higher tariffs on China.

Mr Trump did not say if he planned to raise tariffs on Beijing over its purchase of Moscow’s oil, as he has done with India.

Following a US-China trade meeting earlier this week in Madrid, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the sides reached a framework deal on TikTok’s ownership but Mr Trump and Mr Xi likely would finalize it Friday.

Mr Trump, who has credited the app with helping him win another term, has several times extended a deadline for the app to be spun off from its Chinese parent company ByteDance. It is a requirement to allow TikTok to keep operating in the US under a law passed last year seeking to address data privacy and national security concerns.

Mr Trump said TikTok “has tremendous value” and the US “has that value in its hand because we’re the ones that have to approve it”.

US officials have been concerned about ByteDance’s roots and ownership, pointing to laws in China that require Chinese companies to hand over data requested by the government. Another concern is the proprietary algorithm that populates what users see on TikTok.