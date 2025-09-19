Senate confirms Mike Waltz as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations

The Senate has confirmed Mike Waltz to be the next US ambassador to the United Nations, filling the last vacancy in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet after eight months of delays and the withdrawal of a previous nominee.

The bipartisan vote for Mr Waltz came after a recent procedural hurdle sent his nomination back to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where it had to be voted on again on Wednesday.

The Senate did not vote on a separate matter that would formally designate Mr Waltz as a representative at the General Assembly, due to objections from Democrats, according to a person familiar with the Senate deliberations.

It is unclear how or whether Mr Waltz would be able to participate at the annual gathering in New York next week.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.