Judge dismisses Trump’s multibillion-dollar lawsuit against New York Times

A federal judge in Florida on Friday has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s 15 billion-dollar (£11 billion) defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.

US District Judge Steven Merryday ruled that Mr Trump’s lawsuit was overly long and was full of “tedious and burdensome” language that had no bearing on the legal case.

“A complaint is not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate oration at a political rally,” Judge Merryday wrote in a four-page order.

“This action will begin, will continue, and will end in accord with the rules of procedure and in a professional and dignified manner.”

US President Donald Trump filed the lawsuit earlier this year (Evan Vucci/AP)

The judge ruled that Mr Trump has 28 days to file an amended complaint that should not exceed 40 pages in length.

The lawsuit named a book and an article written by Times reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig that focuses on Mr Trump’s finances and his pre-presidency starring role in television’s The Apprentice.

Mr Trump said in the lawsuit that they “maliciously peddled the fact-free narrative” that television producer Mark Burnett turned Mr Trump into a celebrity – “even though at and prior to the time of publications defendants knew that President Trump was already a mega-celebrity and an enormous success in business”.

The lawsuit also attacked claims the reporters made about Mr Trump’s early business dealings and his father, Fred.

Mr Trump also cited an article by Peter Baker on October 20 2024 headlined “For Trump, a Lifetime of Scandals Heads Toward a Moment of Judgment”.