Two killed at West Bank crossing as ‘four soldiers die’ in Gaza offensive

A gunman killed two people at an Israeli-run border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan on Thursday, officials said.

Separately, the Israeli military said four more soldiers were killed in the southern Gaza Strip, and that a drone had struck in the area of the southern Israeli city of Eilat.

Israel referred to the shooting between the West Bank and Jordan as a militant attack and said that the shooter arrived on a truck transporting humanitarian aid.

Israeli police and soldiers stand guard near the scene of the shooting on a crossing between the West Bank and Jordan (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said that two men, around 60 and 20-years-old, were killed.

The military said the attacker had been “neutralised” without elaborating.

Three Israelis were killed in a September 2024 attack at the crossing, when a retired Jordanian soldier opened fire.

That attack appeared to be linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The Allenby Bridge Crossing over the Jordan River, also known as the King Hussein Bridge, is mainly used by Palestinians and tourists.

It was closed after the attack.

There were no reports of casualties or major damage from the drone, which the military said had been launched “from the east”, without elaborating.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have repeatedly fired drones and missiles at Israel, often drawing retaliatory airstrikes.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with Gaza and east Jerusalem, in the 1967 Mideast war.

The Palestinians want all three territories for a future state.

Violence has surged across the occupied West Bank since the Hamas-led attack from Gaza into southern Israel on October 7 2023, which ignited the latest war.

Israel is waging a major ground offensive in Gaza City that has forced nearly 250,000 Palestinians to flee, according to the United Nations.

Hundreds of thousands remain in the city, large parts of which have already been destroyed in previous Israeli raids.

The deaths of Israeli soldiers in Gaza could further erode support for the war among Israelis who fear that the fighting puts soldiers and hostages at risk.