US rapper Cardi B pregnant with fourth child

US rapper Cardi B has revealed she is pregnant with her fourth child.

It will be her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, the New England Patriots’ wide receiver.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper revealed the news on Wednesday in an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

“I’m excited. I’m happy,” she told King. “I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

She added that she and Diggs are in similar positions because they are both ambitious and are some of “the greatest” in their respective fields.

Cardi B also said that Diggs makes her feel safe.

“I mean, like, two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout,” she said, referring to her forthcoming album, Am I The Drama?, which is out on Friday.

“People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me.

“He makes me feel very confident,” she added. “Feeling safe is feeling confident.”

Cardi B has three children from her previous marriage with the rapper Offset – daughters Blossom, one, and Kulture, seven, and son Wave, four. Diggs also has a daughter from a previous relationship – Nova, who was born in 2016.