Iran ‘must take action’ to stop return of UN sanctions over nuclear programme

The German government has warned Iran it has “yet to take the reasonable and precise actions” needed to stop the return of United Nations sanctions over its nuclear programme.

The comment from the German Foreign Ministry came after a call Iran had on Wednesday with France, Germany and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union’s top diplomat.

The process, termed a “snapback” by the diplomats who negotiated it into Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, was designed to be veto-proof at the UN. It will take effect at the end of September unless the UN Security Council agrees to stop it.

It will again freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms deals with Tehran and penalise any development of Iran’s ballistic missile programme, further squeezing the country’s reeling economy.

Using the “snapback mechanism” will likely heighten tensions between Iran and the West in a region still burning over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, particularly after Israel began its ground offensive targeting Gaza City.