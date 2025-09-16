Suspect in assassination of Charlie Kirk charged with aggravated murder

The man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk was charged on Tuesday with aggravated murder.

The charge means Robinson could face the death penalty if convicted of killing Mr Kirk last week.

Announcing the charges, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said: “The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy.”

Members of the New York Young Republicans Club during a minute’s silence for Charlie Kirk during a vigil in New York (Kena Betancur/AP)

Mr Kirk was shot on September 10 as he spoke with students at a university in Utah and died soon after.

Prosecutors allege Robinson shot Mr Kirk in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of a nearby campus building.

Robinson, 22, was also charged with felony discharge of a firearm, which is punishable by up to life in prison; and obstructing justice, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

He was scheduled to appear on camera for a virtual court hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

It was unclear whether Robinson had lawyer who could speak on his behalf, and his family has declined to comment.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, centre, and FBI director Kash Patel, right, during a press conference at Utah Valley University on Friday (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Robinson was arrested late on Thursday near St George, the southern Utah community where he grew up.

Investigators have spoken to his relatives and carried out a search warrant at his family’s home in Washington, Utah, about 240 miles south west of where the shooting happened.

Mr Kirk, a dominant figure in conservative politics, became a confidant of President Donald Trump after founding one of the nation’s largest political organisation Turning Point USA.

He brought young, conservative evangelical Christians into politics. His shooting raised fears about increasing political violence in a deeply polarised United States.

While authorities say Robinson has not been co-operating with investigators, they say his family and friends have been talking.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said that those who know Robinson say his politics shifted left in recent years and he spent a lot of time in the “dark corners of the internet”.

FBI Director Kash Patel said told Fox News Channel show Fox & Friends that DNA evidence has linked Robinson to a towel wrapped around a rifle found near the Utah Valley campus and a screwdriver recovered from the rooftop where the fatal shot was fired.

Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder (AP)

Before the shooting, Robinson wrote in a note that he had an opportunity to take out Mr Kirk and was going to do it, according to Mr Patel.

The FBI also is looking at “anyone and everyone” who was involved in a gaming chatroom on the social media platform Discord with Robinson, Mr Patel said on Tuesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington.

The chatroom involved “a lot more” than 20 people, he said.

“We are investigating Charlie’s assassination fully and completely and running out every lead related to any allegation of broader violence,” Mr Patel said in response to a question about whether the shooting was being treated as part of a broader trend of violence against religious groups.

Investigators are working on finding a motive for the attack, Utah’s governor said on Sunday, adding that more information may come out once Robinson appears for his initial court hearing.

Mr Cox said Robinson’s romantic partner was transgender, which some politicians have pointed to as a sign the suspect was targeting Mr Kirk for his anti-transgender views.

But authorities have not said whether that played a role.

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point’s visit to Utah Valley University in Orem (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

Mr Kirk was shot while taking a question that touched on mass shootings, gun violence and transgender people.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said that Robinson’s partner has been co-operative.

He said investigators believe Robinson acted alone during the shooting, but they also are looking at whether anyone knew of his plans beforehand.

In the days since Mr Kirk’s assassination, Americans have found themselves facing questions about rising political violence, the deep divisions that brought the nation here and whether anything can change.

Despite calls for greater civility, some who opposed Mr Kirk’s provocative statements about gender, race and politics criticised him after his death.

Many Republicans have led the push to punish anyone they believe dishonoured him, causing both public and private workers to lose their jobs or face other consequences at work.