Utah governor says Charlie Kirk shooting motive unclear but suspect was on left

Investigators are not ready to discuss the motive behind the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the US, a Utah governor has said.

But Spencer Cox said that the suspect had left-leaning political beliefs, disliked the conservative influencer and is being uncooperative in custody.

“Clearly a leftist ideology,” Mr Cox told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

On CNN’s State of the Union, he said: “That information comes from the people around him, his family members and friends.”

Mr Cox said Tyler Robinson, 22, is “not cooperating” and that friends paint a picture of someone radicalised in the dark corners of the internet.

“Clearly there was a lot of gaming going on,” Mr Cox said on NBC.

“Friends have confirmed that there was kind of that deep, dark internet, the Reddit culture, and these other dark places of the internet where this person was going deep.”

A Republican who has called on all partisans to tone down their rhetoric following the attack, the governor added: “I really don’t have a dog in this fight.

“If this was a radicalised Maga person, I’d be saying that as well.”

Mr Cox stressed on several Sunday morning US news shows, however, that investigators are still trying to pin down a motive for the attack on Mr Kirk, a father of two and Trump confidant, who was killed on Wednesday while on one of his signature college speaking tours at Utah Valley University.

The governor said more information may come out once Robinson appears in court on Tuesday.

The governor said the suspect’s partner was transgender, which some politicians have pointed to as a sign Robinson was targeting Mr Kirk for his anti-trans views.

But authorities have not said whether it is relevant as they investigate Robinson’s motive.

Tyler Robinson will face court for the first time this week (Utah Governor’s Office/AP)

“The room mate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female,” Mr Cox said.

“I can say that he has been incredibly cooperative, this partner has been very cooperative, had no idea that this was happening.”

Investigators have spoken to Robinson’s relatives and carried out a search warrant at his family’s home in Washington, about 240 miles (390 kilometres) south-west of Utah Valley University, where the shooting took place.

State records show Robinson is registered to vote but not affiliated with a political party and is listed as inactive, meaning he did not vote in the two most recent general elections.

His parents are registered Republicans.

Ammunition found with the weapon used to kill Mr Kirk was engraved with taunting, anti-fascist and meme-culture messages.

Court records show that one bullet casing had the message: “Hey, fascist! Catch!”

Robinson grew up around St George, in the south-western corner of Utah between Las Vegas and natural landmarks including Bryce Canyon and Zion National Parks.

He became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon church, at a young age, church spokesman Doug Andersen said.

Robinson has two younger brothers, and his parents have been married for about 25 years, according to social media posts.

A tribute to Charlie Kirk is shown on large screens at a sporting event (Wade Payne/AP)

Online activity by Robinson’s mother reflects an active family that took vacations to Disneyland, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Alaska.

Like many in that part of Utah, they frequently spent time outdoors — boating, fishing, riding ATVs, zip-lining and target shooting.

A 2017 post shows the family visiting a military facility and posing with assault rifles.

A young Robinson is seen smiling as he grips the handles of a .50-caliber heavy machine gun.

A high school honour roll student who scored in the 99th percentile nationally on standardised tests, he was admitted to Utah State University in 2021 on a prestigious academic scholarship, according to a video of him reading his acceptance letter that was posted to a family member’s social media account.

But he attended for only one semester, according to the university.

He is currently enrolled as a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship programme at Dixie Technical College in St George.

Meanwhile, Turning Point USA, Mr Kirk’s conservative organisation, will hold a memorial for him on September 21 at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix, where the Arizona Cardinals play.

Mr Kirk’s casket arrived on Thursday in his home state aboard Air Force Two, accompanied by US vice president JD Vance.

His widow, Erika Kirk, vowed to continue his campus tour and his radio and podcast shows.

“To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die,” she said on Friday in a livestreamed video.

“It won’t. I refuse to let that happen.”

Flowers, US flags and handwritten messages have been left at a makeshift memorial to Mr Kirk at Utah Valley University’s main entrance.

The school has said there will be increased security when classes resume on September 17.