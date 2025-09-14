Rubio in Israel as strikes intensify in northern Gaza

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Israel for a two-day visit as its military intensified attacks on northern Gaza, flattening multiple high-rise buildings and killing at least 13 Palestinians.

Mr Rubio said ahead of the trip that he will be seeking answers from Israeli officials about how they see the way forward in Gaza following Israel’s attack on Hamas operatives in Qatar that has upended efforts to broker an end to the conflict.

His visit is also a show of support for the increasingly isolated Israel as the United Nations holds what is expected to be a contentious debate on a commitment to the creation of a Palestinian state. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly opposes the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Mr Rubio’s trip went ahead despite President Donald Trump’s anger at Mr Netanyahu over the Israeli strike against Hamas leaders in Doha, which he said the United States was not notified of beforehand.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on his arrival in Jerusalem (Ariel Schalit/AP)

On Sunday afternoon, Mr Netanyahu, Mr Rubio and their wives, along with US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and his wife, toured the Western Wall in Jerusalem and the excavated tunnels near it.

Mr Netanyahu said: “I think his (Rubio’s) visit here is a testament to the durability, the strength of the Israeli-American alliance. It’s as strong and as durable as the stones of the Western Wall we just touched.”

On Friday, Mr Rubio and Mr Trump met on Friday with Qatar’s prime minister to discuss the fallout from the Israeli operation.

The dual, back-to-back meetings with Israel and Qatar illustrate how the Trump administration is trying to balance relations between key Middle East allies despite the attack’s widespread international condemnation.

The Israeli military destroyed multiple high-rise buildings in Gaza on Sunday (Yousef Al Zanoun/AP)

The Doha attack, which killed at least six people, also appears to have ended attempts to secure an Israel-Hamas ceasefire and the release of hostages ahead of the upcoming UN General Assembly session, at which the Gaza war is expected to be a primary focus.

Meanwhile, foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic nations are meeting in Doha on Sunday to forge a united front about the Israeli attack ahead of a summit in Qatar on Monday that will bring together leaders from their nations for top-level talks.

On Sunday, at least 13 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured in multiple Israeli strikes across Gaza.

Local hospitals said Israeli strikes targeted a vehicle near Shifa hospital and a roundabout in Gaza City, and a tent in the city of Deir al-Balah that killed at least six members of the same family.

Satellite photo showing the compound targeted in an Israeli air strike in Doha, Qatar, last week (Planet Labs PBC/AP)

Two parents, their three children and the children’s aunt were killed in that strike, according to the Al-Aqsa hospital. The family was from the northern town of Beit Hanoun and arrived in Deir al-Balah last week after fleeing their shelter in Gaza City

The Israeli military did not have immediate comment on the strikes.

As part of its expanding operation in Gaza City, the Israeli military destroyed multiple high-rise buildings on Sunday, some less than an hour after an evacuation order posted online by military spokesman Avichay Adraee.

The military said Hamas had positioned observation posts and ways to gather intelligence about troop movement in the area, and that Hamas militants were poised to strike Israeli troops.

Residents said the Kauther tower in the Rimal neighbourhood was flattened to the ground. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

“This part of the genocidal measures the (Israeli) occupation is carrying out in Gaza City,” said Abed Ismail, a Gaza City resident. “They want to turn the whole city into rubble, and force the transfer and another Nakba.”

Israeli strongly denies accusations of genocide in Gaza.