Nepal’s new PM urges ‘calm and co-operation’ after violent protests

Nepal’s new prime minister has taken office and “urged calm and co-operation to rebuild” the Himalayan nation after days of violent protests last week left at least 72 people dead and destroyed government buildings and politicians’ homes.

Sushila Karki, the country’s first female prime minister, told top officials gathered at her temporary office on Sunday that each family of the killed protesters will receive monetary compensation of 1 million rupees (about £8,300), and she vowed those injured would be taken care of.

“We all need to get together to rebuild the country,” Ms Karki said, pledging to work to get the South Asian nation back on track.

The massive demonstrations – called the protest of Gen Z – began on September 8 over a short-lived social media ban.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets, particularly young people angry about widespread corruption and poverty while the children of political leaders, known as “nepo kids”, seemed to enjoy luxurious lifestyles.

Numerous buildings were damaged in violence last week (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

The protests soon turned violent, with protesters attacking the parliament building and police opening fire, and led to the resignation of prime minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who fled his official residence.

The actual office of the prime minister – an old white-coloured palace converted to an office – was burnt down along with the offices of the president, the supreme court, key government ministries and several police stations on September 9, a day after police shot at protesters.

The businesses and houses of key families were also attacked, including several stores of a popular supermarket chain in Nepal.

Calm was restored after the army took control of the streets that night, and negotiations between protesters, the army and the president began over an interim government.

Ms Karki, 73, was named the new prime minister on September 12. She was a popular figure while serving as the court’s only female chief justice in 2016 and 2017, and was known for her stance against corruption in the government.

Fresh parliamentary elections have been set for March 5.