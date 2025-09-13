Explosion in Madrid from suspected gas leak injures 25

An explosion at a building in Madrid has injured 25 people, two of them seriously, emergency services for the Spanish capital said.

Spanish news agency EFE said that firefighters suspect that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, but police were still investigating its cause.

Fire chief Javier Romero said that firefighters pulled four people from the rubble after the explosion occurred at around 3pm on Saturday on the ground floor of a three-storey building.

He said that the blast damaged a cafe, a store and other properties.