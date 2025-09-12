Trump says ‘with a high degree of certainty’ that Charlie Kirk suspect caught

The suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination has been captured, President Donald Trump said in an announcement that appeared to represent a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

“With a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Mr Trump announced in a live interview on Fox News Chanel on Friday morning.

He said a minister also involved with law enforcement turned the suspect, whose name was not immediately known, into authorities.

“Somebody that was very close to him said, ‘Hmm, that’s him’,” Mr Trump said.

The suspect in custody in connection with Mr Kirk’s killing is a 22-year-old from Utah, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Tyler Robinson, said the official, who was not authorised to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Federal investigators and state officials on Thursday had released photos and a video of the person they believe is responsible.

Mr Kirk was shot as he spoke to a crowd gathered in a courtyard at Utah Valley University in Orem.

More than 7,000 leads and tips had poured in, officials said.

The shooter, who investigators believe blended into the campus crowd because of a college-age appearance, fired one shot from the rooftop, according to authorities.

Video released on Thursday showed the person then walking through the grass and across the street before disappearing.

“I can tell you this was a targeted event,” said Robert Bohls, the top FBI agent in Salt Lake City.

Mr Trump, who was joined by Democrats in condemning the violence, said he would award Mr Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the US.

Vice president JD Vance and his wife, Usha, visited with Mr Kirk’s family on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

Mr Vance posted a remembrance on X chronicling their friendship, dating back to initial messages in 2017, through Mr Vance’s Senate run and the 2024 election.

“So much of the success we’ve had in this administration traces directly to Charlie’s ability to organise and convene,” Mr Vance wrote.

“He didn’t just help us win in 2024, he helped us staff the entire government.”

Mr Kirk’s coffin was flown aboard Air Force Two from Utah to Phoenix, where his non-profit political youth organisation, Turning Point USA, is based.

Mr Trump told reporters he plans to attend Mr Kirk’s funeral. Details have not been announced.