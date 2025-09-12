Suspect in Charlie Kirk’s killing had become ‘more political’, authorities say

The man accused in the Charlie Kirk assassination had earlier expressed to family his opposition to the viewpoints of the conservative activist, the authorities said on Friday.

It came after they announced an arrest in a targeted killing that raised fresh alarms about political violence in the United States.

Tyler Robinson, 22, had become “more political” in the run-up to the shooting and had indicated to a family friend afterwards that he was responsible, said Utah governor Spencer Cox.

He also cited as key pieces of evidence engravings on bullets found in a rifle believed used in the attack as well as chatting app messages attributed to the accused gunman that a roommate shared with police after the shooting.

Mr Cox, a Republican, called Mr Kirk’s killing an “attack on the American experiment”, and he urged a new generation to “choose a different path”.

Robinson’s arrest early on Friday morning was disclosed by US President Donald Trump, who said in a Fox News Channel interview that, “With a high degree of certainty, we have him”.

The suspect in custody in connection with Mr Kirk’s killing is a 22-year-old from Utah, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

A photo of Charlie Kirk sits at a vigil in his memory in Orem, Utah (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

Mr Kirk was killed by a single shot in what police said was a targeted attack and Utah’s governor called a political assassination.

Mr Kirk co-founded the non-profit political organisation Turning Point USA, based in Arizona.

Authorities recovered a high-powered, bolt-action rifle near the scene of the shooting and had said the gunman jumped off a roof and vanished into the nearby woods afterward.

Mr Kirk had been speaking at a debate hosted by Turning Point at Utah Valley University at the time of Wednesday’s shooting. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead hours later.

“He wanted to help young people, and he didn’t deserve this,” Trump said Friday. “He was really a good person.”

Federal investigators and state officials on Thursday had released photos and a video of the person they believe is responsible. Kirk was shot as he spoke to a crowd gathered in a courtyard at the university in Orem.

More than 7,000 leads and tips had poured in, officials said. Authorities have yet to cite a motive in the killing, the latest act of political violence to convulse the United States.