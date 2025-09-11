Netanyahu ‘killed any hope’ of hostage release with Doha strike – Qatar official

Qatar’s prime minister has said Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu “killed any hope” over the release of hostages still held in the Gaza Strip after Israel attacked Hamas chiefs in Doha.

The comments from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, ahead of appearing at the United Nations on Thursday, underlined the wider anger among Gulf Arab countries over Israel’s strike that killed at least six people.

“I was meeting one of the hostages’ families the morning of the attack,” Sheikh Mohammed told CNN in an interview.

“They are counting on this (ceasefire) mediation, they have no other hope for that.”

Many Palestinians say they do no have the resources or the energy to move from Gaza City (AP)

Sheikh Mohammed added: “I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages.”

His remarks came as thousands of Palestinians sought to flee Gaza City ahead of Israel’s impending offensive there. The numbers leaving the city have grown in recent days, though many have refused because they say they no longer have the strength or money to relocate.

The Israeli military’s plans for the next phases of its operation in what it calls Hamas’ last remaining stronghold is aimed taking over the largest Palestinian city that was already devastated from earlier raids and experiencing famine.

The plans have drawn widespread condemnation and add to Israel’s already unprecedented global isolation, which intensified further this week following the strike on Qatar.