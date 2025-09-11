Heavy rain floods streets and halts air and rail travel in Tokyo

Heavy rain has flooded streets and halted rail and air traffic in Tokyo, with more storms forecast.

A total of 12cm (4.7in) of rain fell in just one hour in the capital, according to the Japan Meteorological Association.

Air traffic control and other ground services at Haneda Airport were temporarily halted because of lightning, preventing planes from taking off.

A person rides a bicycle through the floods (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

“Due to adverse weather conditions, some flights to and from Haneda Airport may be subject to delays or other disruptions. For further details, please kindly check with your airline,” an airport statement said.

Railway operations were also briefly suspended, including the bullet train and other lines in the region.

Across Tokyo, the storm flooded streets and some social media users reporting seeing hail.

A man removes a bin from the road (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

More than 7,000 homes in the city were left without power, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Company.

The authorities have warned of more thunderstorms overnight and urged residents to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and monitor weather updates.