Bolsonaro jailed for 27 years after Brazil court convicts him of attempting coup

A panel of Brazilian Supreme Court justices has sentenced former president Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison after convicting him of attempting a coup to remain in office despite his 2022 electoral defeat.

He is currently under house arrest in Brasilia. He can appeal against the sentence.

Four of the five justices reviewing the case on the panel found the far-right politician guilty on five counts.

US President Donald Trump said hours later that he was “very unhappy” with the conviction.

Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House, he said he always found Bolsonaro to be “outstanding”.