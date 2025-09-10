Trump ally Charlie Kirk dies after being shot at Utah university event

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of Donald Trump, has died after being shot at a college event, the president said.

The co-founder and CEO of the youth organisation Turning Point USA, the 31-year-old is the latest victim in a spasm of political violence across the United States.

Videos posted to social media from Utah Valley University show Mr Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogans “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong.”

(Donald Trump on Truth Social)

A single shot rings out and Mr Kirk can be seen reaching up with his right hand as his neck is injured.

Stunned spectators are heard gasping and screaming before people start to run away. The AP was able to confirm the videos were taken at Sorensen Centre courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus.

A person who was taken into custody at Utah Valley University was not the suspect, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorised to speak publicly.

It was not clear if authorities were still searching the campus for a suspect.

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point’s visit to Utah Valley University (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

Mr Kirk was speaking at a debate hosted by his non-profit political organisation. Immediately before the shooting, Mr Kirk was taking questions for an audience member about mass shootings and gun violence.

“Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” an audience members asked.

Mr Kirk responded: “Too many.”

The questioner followed up: “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?”

“Counting or not counting gang violence?” Mr Kirk asked.

Then a single shot rang out.

The event had been met with divided opinions on campus. An online petition calling for university administrators to bar Mr Kirk from appearing received nearly 1,000 signatures.

The university issued a statement last week citing First Amendment rights and affirming its “commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue.”

Last week, Mr Kirk posted on X images of news clips showing his visit to Utah colleges was sparking controversy. He wrote, “What’s going on in Utah?”