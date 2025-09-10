Protesters clash with Paris police as Block Everything movement gains momentum

Protesters have clashed with police in Paris as the government deployed 80,000 officers during a day of nationwide action under the slogan “Block Everything”.

Demonstrators, angry at French President Emmanuel Macron over his leadership and austerity policies, are planning to disrupt activity across the country.

French interior minister Bruno Retailleau announced there had been nearly 200 arrests in the first hours of the planned day of nationwide protests.

Demonstrations are also taking place in Marseille (AP)

He added that a bus was set on fire in the western city of Rennes, while damage to a power line blocked trains on a line in the south-west. Mr Retailleau alleged that protesters are attempting to create “a climate of insurrection”.

Two days after Francois Bayrou was ousted as prime minister in a parliamentary confidence vote and replaced on Tuesday by Sebastien Lecornu, thousands of protesters responded to online calls to disrupt the country.

The “Bloquons Tout” (Block Everything) movement had gathered momentum on social media and in encrypted chats over the summer.

Its call for a day of blockades, strikes, demonstrations, and other acts of protest comes as Mr Macron – one of the movement’s main targets – installed his fourth prime minister in 12 months.

The movement, which has grown virally with no clear identified leadership, has a broad array of demands. Many of these target the contested belt-tightening budget plans that Mr Bayrou championed before his removal – as well as broader complaints about inequality.

There is widespread unrest over the French government’s austerity policies (AP)

Calls online for strikes, boycotts, blockades and other forms of protest on Wednesday have been accompanied with appeals to avoid violence.

The spontaneity of “Block Everything” is reminiscent of the “Yellow Vest” movement that rocked Mr Macron’s first term as president.

It started with workers camping out at traffic circles to protest a hike in fuel taxes, sporting high-visibility vests.

It quickly spread to people across political, regional, social and generational divides angry at economic injustice and Macron’s leadership.